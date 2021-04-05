There’s a lot to love about TRE House Lemon Slushie HHC pen. Not only does this baby taste incredible, but it also provides you with 1900mg of powerful HHC. This disposable vape is also rechargeable so you get to enjoy around 800 puffs of sweet sweet sativa. If you love THC, but want to try a buzz that’s a little different, then you need to pick up a Lemon Slushie vape and get to cheefing!