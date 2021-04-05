About this product
There’s a lot to love about TRE House Lemon Slushie HHC pen. Not only does this baby taste incredible, but it also provides you with 1900mg of powerful HHC. This disposable vape is also rechargeable so you get to enjoy around 800 puffs of sweet sweet sativa. If you love THC, but want to try a buzz that’s a little different, then you need to pick up a Lemon Slushie vape and get to cheefing!
About this strain
Lemon Slush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Slush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Lemon Slush effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
10% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
BOOM Headshop is the loudest and best headshop online, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal.
Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.
