Brass Knuckles Skywalker OG Live Liquid Diamonds All-In-One Rechargeable

by Brass Knuckles
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Brass Knuckles Skywalker OG – Indica

Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain known for its pungent aroma and complex flavor profile. Here's a detailed description of its flavor:

1. Earthy: Skywalker OG typically offers a rich and deep earthy flavor that is often the most prominent note. This earthiness can resemble the scent of damp soil or fresh forest foliage, providing a grounding and robust taste experience.

2. Spicy: Alongside its earthy base, Skywalker OG may also contain hints of spice, adding complexity and depth to its flavor profile. These spicy notes can include hints of pepper, clove, or herbs, contributing to the overall sensory experience.

3. Woody: Some variations of Skywalker OG may exhibit subtle woody undertones, reminiscent of cedar or pine. These woodsy flavors add a natural and rustic element to the strain's profile, complementing its earthiness.

4. Citrus: Despite being less common, Skywalker OG may also contain hints of citrus, such as lemon or orange. These citrus notes provide a refreshing and tangy contrast to the earthiness and spice, adding brightness to the flavor profile.

5. Fuel: Additionally, Skywalker OG may exhibit a diesel-like or fuel-like flavor, adding a pungent and chemical edge to its overall taste profile. This fuel-like taste can be intense and may linger on the palate.

Overall, Skywalker OG offers a complex and multifaceted flavor profile that combines earthiness, spice, woodiness, citrus, and fuel-like notes. Its distinct taste, coupled with its potent Indica effects, has made it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a flavorful and relaxing experience.

About this strain

Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain with a potent THC content ranging from 20% to 30%. It is a cross between Mazar and Blueberry OG strains. The dominant terpenes found in Skywalker OG are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Skywalker OG is well-known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, making it an excellent choice for stress relief and pain management. This strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The strain's name pays homage to the Star Wars franchise, featuring the namesake of Luke Skywalker himself. Skywalker OG's creators chose to name the strain after the Jedi hero due to its potent, "forceful" effects. When it comes to taste and aroma, Skywalker OG has a spicy, herbal flavor with hints of earthy undertones. The top flavors and aromas include diesel, pine, and spicy herbal notes.


As for Luke Skywalker, well, we can only imagine him toking up on some Skywalker OG after a long day of fighting the dark side. Perhaps it's even what helped him stay so calm during those intense lightsaber battles. Who knows, maybe Yoda was growing Skywalker OG on Dagobah all along!


About this brand

Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
