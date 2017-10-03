Rolled with our premium Clean Green® Certified flower, C4’s pre-rolls are the perfect (and convenient) way to try all our strains. Hand rolled in 98 mm Raw® Rolling Papers.



Rolled with our premium Clean Green® Certified flower, C4’s pre-rolls are the perfect (and convenient) way to try all our strains. Hand rolled in 98 mm Raw® Rolling Papers. Strain Info: C4’s top selling sativa strain, this Clean Green® Blue Dream is the highest quality in the state. With a cerebral high like no other, Blue Dream is great for anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain. Known for its ability to allow the user to focus on while improving your mood.



