About this product

Alpha Blue, aka Dream Diesel, is a high-flying sativa that combines Blue Dream and NYC Diesel and is a top placing cup winner known for it’s buds that are glazed with sugary trichomes and hues of deep red and violet. This batch was specially selected by Califari’s Chief Curator for its exemplary traits. An eighth of top shelf flower has been rolled into four delicious joints.

Artist, Simon Haiduk, from Vancouver, Canada, depicts a lucid day dream that inspires harmony between the Earth and its shared inhabitants, whilst suggesting the often thinning veil between physical and metaphysical realities. Visit Califari.com to learn more.



Sativa - Creative, Energizing, Euphoria, Happy, Uplifting