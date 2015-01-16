Califari
Alpha Blue Pre-Rolls with an Eighth of the finest curated cannabis
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Alpha Blue, aka Dream Diesel, is a high-flying sativa that combines Blue Dream and NYC Diesel and is a top placing cup winner known for it’s buds that are glazed with sugary trichomes and hues of deep red and violet. This batch was specially selected by Califari’s Chief Curator for its exemplary traits. An eighth of top shelf flower has been rolled into four delicious joints.
Artist, Simon Haiduk, from Vancouver, Canada, depicts a lucid day dream that inspires harmony between the Earth and its shared inhabitants, whilst suggesting the often thinning veil between physical and metaphysical realities. Visit Califari.com to learn more.
Sativa - Creative, Energizing, Euphoria, Happy, Uplifting
Alpha Blue effects
Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!