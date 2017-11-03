Girl Scout Cookies, or GSC, is a renowned hybrid strain known for its sweet and earthy aroma that mirrors its dessert-like name. Offering a powerful blend of euphoria and relaxation, GSC strikes a balance that benefits both mind and body. Users often experience a wave of creativity and happiness followed by a comfortable, relaxing calm that doesn't typically result in heavy sedation. This makes GSC a popular choice for managing pain, stress, and fatigue while maintaining functionality.



