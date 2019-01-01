Candy Stripe Confections

The company was established in 2015, after witnessing 2 family members suffer from pain and lack of sleep, unable to find relief in prescription pills. We finally set out to make something they would have an appetite for. Growing up in California, we had a vast knowledge of natural and holistic approaches. So we developed CSC. Our artisan edibles are made with single sourced pesticide free THC and are lab tested to ensure potency and consistent dosage levels.