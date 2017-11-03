Canna Hemp
Diamond OG CBD Dabs 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Canna Hemp’s CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG are made with 99% pure CBD extract and real cannabis terpenes. Each gram of CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG contains 958 mg of cannabidiol. CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG are THC-free, and derived from hemp that is organically cultivated from a unique strain of Charlotte’s Web crossed with ACDC, before being processed at a state-of-the-art CO2 extraction laboratory. CBD Dabs Real Diamond OG can be consumed by applying to a wax vapor, oil rig, or inhale vapors. For the best results, it is best to use this product at lower temperatures.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Serving Size: .05 gram (Approx. 48 mg CBD)
• Serving Per Unit: 20
Diamond OG effects
Reported by real people like you
292 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
