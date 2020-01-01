Canna Ventures is a full-service branding and marketing agency that has done national attitudinal research that has defined 4 audience segments. That means we not only know what segments to target, but how to make them your customers. We help clarify and align what you stand for with what your customers want. Then we bring it to life with a logo, tagline and more. Know who your best customers are and what they want, right now. Other firms will tell you what consumers did. We tell you why. Your brand story needs to be visible where your consumers are. Our senior level media group ensures your story will make an impression that gets results. Every brand has a story to tell and we do that with unique and memorable work. Our creative and design services bring your story to life in an emotionally compelling way. Connect directly with consumers right now. We develop creative and data-driven social media strategies so brands can utilize the platform effectively. Your website is your digital storefront, and it’s always “open”. We build websites that are user-friendly and optimized for search engines.