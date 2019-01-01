Cannabis Camera™ was established by Denver based photographer, Kim Sidwell. Kim has over fifteen years of experience as a professional photographer and has earned a Bachelor's Degree in photography from the Art Institute of Colorado. Shortly after her graduation from the Art Institute in 2009, Kim focused her work on the cannabis community with the goal of not only documenting this historical time in Colorado's (and our nation's) history, but also to provide quality photography services for marijuana and hemp industry professionals in an effort to ensure that business owners have the ability to market their products in a respectful and professional manner. • Portraiture • TimeLapse • Photo Booth • Event Coverage • Documentary Work • Product Photography • Editorial/ Publication Work