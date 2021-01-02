About this product
5 STRAWBERRY DIESEL AUTO
5 HINDU KUSH AUTO
20 COLOMBIAN GOLD
https://cannabis-seed.us/
About this strain
Bubba OG, also known as "OG Bubba," is a popular indica marijuana strain made by crossing Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG. The result is a super potent, sweet smelling indica. This strain is ideal for relaxing and socializing. Bubba OG is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, nausea, muscle spasms and pain.
Bubba OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with