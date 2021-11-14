GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is a potent mix of an OG Kush x Durban Poison x Cherry Kush mother backcrossed with a prime-looking OG Kush father creating possibly one of the best Northern California strains of all time.



The Girl Scout Cookies strain is classified as a hybrid, with a 60% indica and 40% sativa genetic makeup. Its lineage hails from the mega-popular strains Durban Poison (a sativa) and OG Kush (a hybrid).



