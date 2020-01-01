Capitol City Seeds was founded to provide connoisseur quality genetics for the home grower. Our seeds contain the DNA of some of the highest quality cannabis found anywhere in the world. Capitol City Seeds founders have expert knowledge in the field of indoor/home cannabis cultivation and will be able to provide the appropriate products to fit your needs. Our experience includes serving as High Times Cannabis Cup Judges in no less than 17 cup competitions held annually in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. We have genetics from some of the most successful seed banks and cannabis cultivators in Amsterdam such as Barney’s Farm, The Green House, Soma Seeds, DNA Genetics and The Grey Area. In addition, we have genetics from Africa, Jamaica, Hawaii, California, British Columbia and more.