Logo for the brand Cedar Creek Cannabis

Cedar Creek Cannabis

MAC

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

MAC effects

Reported by real people like you
316 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
