About this product
For the complete regeneration of mind, body, and soul this 1:1 blend contains 150mg of CBD and 100mg of THC derived from pure CO2 extracted cannabis oil. Formulated with Siberian Ginseng, St Johns Wort and Spirulina, this health-enhancing formula supports the body to better handle stress and fatigue on a daily basis.
About this strain
With a balanced ratio of THC and CBD, Zen is the great hybrid healer of stomach and digestive upsets. Zen’s breeders at CBD Seeds first crossed a Mexican Sativa with Afghani, and then added a calming Lavender hybrid to the mix. With an aromatic blend of sour berry and earthy notes, Zen delivers swift relief to appetite loss, nausea, anorexia, Crohn’s disease, and anxiety. Growers recommend cultivating Zen in a soil medium with a 10 week flowering time indoors.
Zen effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Focused
52% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
15% of people report feeling anxious
Headaches
31% of people say it helps with headaches
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
21% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
