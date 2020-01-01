We are based in San Diego, CA, and can be found in retail shops all over California. Our products are top-quality for many reasons that we and our farms take pride in, mainly: Nitrogen Sealed (stays fresh for years!) Pesticide Free Cold-Cured Unique Terpene Profiles (scents and flavors) Popular, classic, old and new strains 100% Made in California, USA Tested and with published results To learn more about Chateau Cannabis, contact us today.