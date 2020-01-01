Chateau Cannabis
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Chateau Cannabis
We are based in San Diego, CA, and can be found in retail shops all over California. Our products are top-quality for many reasons that we and our farms take pride in, mainly: Nitrogen Sealed (stays fresh for years!) Pesticide Free Cold-Cured Unique Terpene Profiles (scents and flavors) Popular, classic, old and new strains 100% Made in California, USA Tested and with published results To learn more about Chateau Cannabis, contact us today.