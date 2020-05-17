About this product
Sun grown in Mendocino County by Radicle Herbs, Kush Mints is a crisp and cool hybrid strain.
Made by crossing the powerful Animal Mints and Bubba Kush, Kush Mints brings on well-balanced, uplifting effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency. Kush Mints has a fabulously sharp minty taste with hints of fresh coffee and earthy cookies to it. With calming effects and its high level of potency, Kush Mints is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression and appetite loss.
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 28.8%
CANNABINOIDS: 32.7%
GROWN BY: Radicle Herbs
REGION: Mendocino
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
145 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
