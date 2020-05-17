Sun grown in Mendocino County by Radicle Herbs, Kush Mints is a crisp and cool hybrid strain.



Made by crossing the powerful Animal Mints and Bubba Kush, Kush Mints brings on well-balanced, uplifting effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency. Kush Mints has a fabulously sharp minty taste with hints of fresh coffee and earthy cookies to it. With calming effects and its high level of potency, Kush Mints is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression and appetite loss.



TYPE: Hybrid

THC: 28.8%

CANNABINOIDS: 32.7%



GROWN BY: Radicle Herbs

REGION: Mendocino