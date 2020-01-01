 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Chocolate Packaging Concepts LLC

Chocolate Packaging Concepts LLC

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Chocolate Packaging Concepts LLC

Our goal in developing the Pour-N-Pack program was to give Chocolatiers the opportunity to produce and package chocolate bars in a cost effective way. We chose to do this using eco-friendly materials. As we further develop this program, we will create added opportunities by developing new sales tools that will allow a chocolate marketing company to expand into new markets.