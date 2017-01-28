About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

A-Dub is an indica-dominant hybrid that placed second in the High Times’ “Earth’s Strongest Strains” list of 2014. A-Dub has a diverse and powerful lineage, crossing four parent strains: the sativa Sour Diesel, indica Sour bubble, indica Alien Dawg, and hybrid Chemdawg. It emits a skunky, fruity scent that tastes like fresh soil.