Logo for the brand Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co.

A-Dub (3.5g) + Kief (1g)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD
About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.

Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
_____

A-Dub is an indica-dominant hybrid that placed second in the High Times’ “Earth’s Strongest Strains” list of 2014. A-Dub has a diverse and powerful lineage, crossing four parent strains: the sativa Sour Diesel, indica Sour bubble, indica Alien Dawg, and hybrid Chemdawg. It emits a skunky, fruity scent that tastes like fresh soil.

A-Dub effects

Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
