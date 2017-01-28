About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

A-Dub is an indica-dominant hybrid that placed second in the High Times’ “Earth’s Strongest Strains” list of 2014. A-Dub has a diverse and powerful lineage, crossing four parent strains: the sativa Sour Diesel, indica Sour bubble, indica Alien Dawg, and hybrid Chemdawg. It emits a skunky, fruity scent that tastes like fresh soil.