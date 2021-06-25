Loading…
Black Cherry Punch (3.5g) - Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls

HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation.

Each glass tube comes with five (5) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency.

Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready.
_____

Black Cherry Punch (Purple Punch x Black Cherry Pie) offers a relaxing and euphoric experience as well as a complex and diverse flavor profile and aroma. Users can expect to find aromas and flavors of sweet pine and earth, accompanied by a floral and herbaceous undertone. Users who have had a chance to try Black Cherry Punch have said that it’s relaxing and calming.

Black Cherry Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
19% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
15% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
11% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Cramps
3% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
3% of people say it helps with insomnia
