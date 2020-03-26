Claybourne Co.
About this product
Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience.
Each glass tube comes with five (5) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free.
Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready.
King Louis OG (OG Kush X LA Confidential) has dense nugs, an overwhelming piney smell, and an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis OG has a very similar spicy kush aroma.
King Louis effects
Reported by real people like you
675 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
