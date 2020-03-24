About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Lava Cake (Thin Mint GSC X Grape Pie) is a flavor-packed Indica cross, known for its delicious flavor profile and supremely relaxing high. It has an aroma of fresh baked goods with a sweet cake flavor, and is a smooth smoke typical of the Cookies varieties. Expect a powerful sedative high that calms both mind and body.