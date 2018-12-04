About this product

Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

_____



Mandarin Cookies (Forum Cut Cookies x Mandarin Sunset) is and Indica-Dom Hybrid that showcases an abundance of orange pistils amongst its pine-tree shaped buds. Mandarin cookies has a nose and flavor that are citrusy with hints of pine and freshly churned soil. Reviewers have reported tension-free relaxation, a light body buzz, and invigorating cerebral effects as some of this strains effects.