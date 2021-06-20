About this product

Claybourne Grams



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.

Marshmallow OG (Chem D x Triangle Kush x Jet Fuel Gelato) has a super sweet candy flavor accented by nutty honey and a touch of fruitiness. The aroma is just as sweet, with a slightly pungent marshmallow overtone. The Marshmallow OG high has heavy indica effects that are complemented by a nice cerebral high.