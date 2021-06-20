About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Marshmallow OG (Chem D x Triangle Kush x Jet Fuel Gelato) has a super sweet candy flavor accented by nutty honey and a touch of fruitiness. The aroma is just as sweet, with a slightly pungent marshmallow overtone. The Marshmallow OG high has heavy indica effects that are complemented by a nice cerebral high.