Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

_____



This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown GSC cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.