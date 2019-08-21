Ice Cream Cake Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
About this product

When it comes to utter deliciousness, it's hard to compete with Ice Cream Cake. The flavor profile is absolutely wonderful, blessing your palate with a tasty mix of lavender and cream. But the lovely experience doesn't stop there! Ice Cream Cake will leave you feeling sweet on the inside too, ushering in a relaxed and euphoric mood. Most find it safe enough to smoke during the day, but it's especially enjoyable in the evening and before bed.

THC: 31%
Genetics: Wedding Cake & Gelato 33
Breeder: Mad Scientist Genetics
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lead Terps: Limonene, Myrcene, Valencene

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

