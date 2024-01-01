The genetics are in its name. Jealousy Kush Mints blends two of your favorite heavy-hitting cultivars into one. It has notes of sweet herbal tea, subtle vanilla, and mint. The experience may be suitable for those moments when you need to treat yourself to some rest and relaxation. Users note feelings of calm, body tension release, and even a taste for some snacks.



THC: 28%

Genetics: Jealousy x Kush Mints

Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics

Type: Indica

Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene Linalool

