Jealousy Kush Mints Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
The genetics are in its name. Jealousy Kush Mints blends two of your favorite heavy-hitting cultivars into one. It has notes of sweet herbal tea, subtle vanilla, and mint. The experience may be suitable for those moments when you need to treat yourself to some rest and relaxation. Users note feelings of calm, body tension release, and even a taste for some snacks.

THC: 28%
Genetics: Jealousy x Kush Mints
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
Type: Indica
Lead Terps: D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene Linalool

Jealousy Kush Mints is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jealousy and Kush Mints. This strain is 90% indica and 10% sativa. Jealousy Kush Mints is a Midwest native that is shrouded in a bit of mystery, but is often the new favorite of all who taste it. Jealousy Kush Mints is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jealousy Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jealousy Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by an outlaw biker, Jealousy Kush Mints features flavors like chocolate, caramel, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which has a distinct herbal and citrusy scent with a bit of musk. The average price of Jealousy Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Jealousy Kush Mints is a creamy, roast coffee-toned heavy hitter that is pure hash and butter to the core. It produces a sweet, couch lock high that is fully immersive and comforting. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jealousy Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
