Mule Fuel Sungrown Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
  • Photo of Mule Fuel Sungrown Flower
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Immerse yourself in a world of tranquility with Mule Fuel, a cross of Lurch and GMO genetics. Boasting a Dank and Gassy score of 5, it’s a savory, skunky, diesel experience, rounded out with a touch of spicy and floral-fruity essence. This deeply soothing cultivar could be your ticket to profound relaxation, allowing you to rest serenely while melting tension away. You may be able to let go of your anxieties and better embrace relief.

THC: 30%
Genetics: Lurch x GMO
Breeder: ThugPug Genetics
Type: Indica
Lead Terps: β-Myrcene, αPpinene, β-Caryophyllene

About this strain

Mule Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lurch and GMO Cookies. Mule Fuel is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mule Fuel effects include feeling sleepyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mule Fuel when dealing with symptoms associated with anxietydepression, and stress. Bred by Thug Pug Genetics, Mule Fuel features flavors like tobacco, chemical and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Mule Fuel typically ranges from $45-$60 per eighth-ounce. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mule Fuel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun Farm
Shop products
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
Notice a problem?Report this item