Rollinia Greenhouse Flower

by Coastal Sun Farm
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Rollinia is an invigorating cross of Wi-Fi Mints and Mimosa V6. It boasts bold, earthy, and cheesy flavors with a hint of peppery herbs. This cultivar may be suitable for social gatherings and creative projects, as it has been known to inspire and energize users. With its savor flavors and vibey effects, Rollinia tends to leave users feeling content and ready for any adventure that comes their way.

THC: 36%
Genetics: Wifi Mints x Mimosa V6
Breeder: Symbiotic Genetics
Type: Hybrid
Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, d-Limonene

About this strain

Rollinia is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wifi Mints and Mimosa V6. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Rollinia is a captivating strain known for its exquisite aroma and balanced effects that cater to both recreational and medicinal cannabis users. Rollinia boasts a moderate THC content, typically around 18-22%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers looking for a well-rounded experience without overwhelming potency. Leafly customers tell us that Rollinia effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative. These effects make it suitable for a wide range of activities, from unwinding after a long day to sparking creativity in artistic pursuits. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rollinia when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain due to its calming and mood-lifting properties. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Rollinia features flavors like tropical fruit, citrus, and earthy undertones, providing a delightful and flavorful smoking experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing effects and adds to its fruity aroma. The average price of Rollinia typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram, making it a reasonably priced option for those seeking a high-quality cannabis experience. Rollinia stands out in the world of cannabis with its unique blend of flavors and balanced effects, making it a must-try for both novice and seasoned enthusiasts alike. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rollinia, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people.

Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market.

Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0000151
