Rollinia is an invigorating cross of Wi-Fi Mints and Mimosa V6. It boasts bold, earthy, and cheesy flavors with a hint of peppery herbs. This cultivar may be suitable for social gatherings and creative projects, as it has been known to inspire and energize users. With its savor flavors and vibey effects, Rollinia tends to leave users feeling content and ready for any adventure that comes their way.



THC: 36%

Genetics: Wifi Mints x Mimosa V6

Breeder: Symbiotic Genetics

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, Ocimene, d-Limonene

