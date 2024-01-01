Smooth Operator | 14g | Smalls

Coast to coast, LA to Chicago she’s a smooth operator! This indica dominant strain, Smooth Operator, is a Biscotti back cross for optimal Biscotti goodness. She is calming, mood lifting and relaxing like Sade’s sultry voice. Smooth Operator has a floral and hops aroma with bit of spice thanks to the top three terpenes of nerolidol, humulene, and linalool. Put on some soothing tunes and let Smooth Operator bring you maximum bliss.
Total Terpenes: 2.44%
SOC: 37.10%
Total THC: 30.67%
Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain reportedly made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. Others report that Biscotti is Motorbreath x G41. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
