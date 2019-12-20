Gorilla Glue D8 Disposable Vape .5mL
1mL : 440 mg Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge infused with Gorilla Glue (Indica dominant hybrid) Terpenes
- Third Party Lab Tested
- No MCT (Medium-Chain Triglyceride)
- No VG (Vegetable Glycerin)
- No PG (Propylene Glycol)
Universal 510 Thread for Optimal Device Compatibility
Made In The U.S.A
DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use.
** Not for Sale To Minors **
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
From our family to yours, we are proud to serve you and sincerely appreciate your business.
Country Roads Cannabis, LLC
Since 2016