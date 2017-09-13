About this strain
Grape Cookies by Pisces Genetics is the rich indica-dominant cross between Forum Girl Scout Cookies and Grape Kush. With strong OG elements on one side, complex floral terpenes on the other, and flavors of sweet berry and grape throughout, this strain is a knockout. The frosted buds exhibit hints of lavender, rose, grape, that morph into subtle fuel and red wine on the exhale.
Grape Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
