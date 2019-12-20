Craft Cannabis Company
GG#4
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
#GetGlued w/ Original Glue (GG4) (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue 4) by GG Strains is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas, inherited from his parent’s strains. GG4 was created by crossing with the following strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. AVG THC; 17-22%
Gorilla Glue or GG4, which is now called “Original Glue” due to the adhesive company’s license of the name, is an aromatic indica-dominant hybrid that originated in Nevada. GG Strains breeder Joesy Whales decided to call this strain “Gorilla Glue" because of how sticky the bud’s resin was - while trimming the plant, everything stuck to his fingers and scissors like the powerful adhesive.
GG4 was created by crossing Chem’s Sister with Chocolate Diesel and Sour Dubb. The results are a potent flower with a piney, chocolaty, diesel aroma. It has been reported to make produce relaxation, euphoria, and sleepiness, making this a highly popular strain among veteran cannabis consumers.
This sticky strain has won several awards, including Best Hybrid Flower at the 2015 World Cannabis Cup and 2nd place for Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup.
GG4 effects
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
