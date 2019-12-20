About this product

#GetGlued w/ Original Glue (GG4) (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue 4) by GG Strains is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas, inherited from his parent’s strains. GG4 was created by crossing with the following strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. AVG THC; 17-22%

This sticky strain has won several awards, including Best Hybrid Flower at the 2015 World Cannabis Cup and 2nd place for Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup.