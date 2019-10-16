Craft Cannabis Company
WiFi 43
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Number 43 was the standout phenotype in a lot of over 500 White Fire OG seeds, originally bred by OG Raskal. The strong medicinal and pain-fighting effects are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. White Fire 43 is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep. AVG THC; 17-22%
36 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
61% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
