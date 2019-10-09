About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed

Flavor: Diesel, Earthy

Lineage: Alien Cookies, Columbian

Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, bisabodol



Bred by Capulator, MAC crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a pungent, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish. MAC is a great daytime strain for balancing out with bliss.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

