Cresco
MAC Hybrid Flower 3.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed
Flavor: Diesel, Earthy
Lineage: Alien Cookies, Columbian
Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, bisabodol
Bred by Capulator, MAC crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a pungent, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish. MAC is a great daytime strain for balancing out with bliss.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
Reported Effects: Happy, Relaxed
Flavor: Diesel, Earthy
Lineage: Alien Cookies, Columbian
Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, bisabodol
Bred by Capulator, MAC crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a pungent, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish. MAC is a great daytime strain for balancing out with bliss.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
MAC effects
Reported by real people like you
316 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!