Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing

taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.



Reported Effects: Relaxed, Happy

Flavor: Earthy, Sour

Lineage: Chem's Sister, Chocolate Diesel, Sour Dubb

Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, nerolidol



Original Glue is a potent indica strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas. Ideal for pain relief, this strain has a soft onset with strong physical relaxing effects.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.