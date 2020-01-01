 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Crown Point Cannabis

Crown Point Cannabis

About Crown Point Cannabis

Our Mission is to provide Oregon Patients with high quality medical marijuana. Our flowers are grown using the highest quality organic fertilizers, and without the use of harmful pesticides. With sustainability in mind, we hope to eventually build the world's first indoor cannabis production facility, powered completely by renewable energy. Check back soon for a list of medicinal or recreational retail locations, where our products are available for purchase.