Crown Point Cannabis
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Crown Point Cannabis
Our Mission is to provide Oregon Patients with high quality medical marijuana. Our flowers are grown using the highest quality organic fertilizers, and without the use of harmful pesticides. With sustainability in mind, we hope to eventually build the world's first indoor cannabis production facility, powered completely by renewable energy. Check back soon for a list of medicinal or recreational retail locations, where our products are available for purchase.