CRU Cannabis
Banana Punch 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Banana & Berries,
Fruity Spice & Banana
SENSATION
Tingly Tranquility,
Focused & Relaxed
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Banana & Berries,
Fruity Spice & Banana
SENSATION
Tingly Tranquility,
Focused & Relaxed
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Banana Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!