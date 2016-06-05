About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Sweet, Hints of Blueberry
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation, Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable 0.5ml disposable vape featuring a special ceramic design for ultimate flavor and performance consistency. Our porous ceramic heating technology effectively absorbs the oil while also providing superior heat conductivity and distribution. The latest upgrades also include a micro-USB port so you'll never run out of juice before the tank is empty. Experience the pure taste of CRU's oil in luxury, complete with a soft touch finish.
About this strain
Blueberry Kush, also known as "Blueberry OG Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.
