CRU Cannabis
Diamond OG 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Piney & Earthy
Hints of Citrus
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Happy & Hungry
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
Diamond OG effects
Reported by real people like you
292 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!