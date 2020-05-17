About this product
MInt, Coffee & Cookies
Sweet, Woody & Coffee
SENSATION
Calm Mind & Body
Relaxing & Sleepy
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Kush Mints, also known as "Kush Mintz," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with