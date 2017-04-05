About this product
Floral & Tart
Citrus, Lemon & Mango
SENSATION
Relaxed & Sleepy
Euphoric Sedation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
About this strain
Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.
Legend OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with