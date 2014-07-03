CRU Cannabis
Phantom Cookies 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Nutty & Sweet
Berry & Grape Hints
SENSATION
Body High
Creative Energy
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
Nutty & Sweet
Berry & Grape Hints
SENSATION
Body High
Creative Energy
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
Phantom Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
168 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!