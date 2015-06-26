About this strain
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
36% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
18% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Curaleaf
State License(s)
ACD863
09212015
00000049ESUK39624376
OCM-HMPD-22-00168