Logo for the brand Curaleaf

Curaleaf

Veterans Care Project: GG4 Pre-Rolls 2g 5-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Classification: Hybrid (Indica-Leaning)

Breeder: GG Strains

Lineage: Chem's Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel

Aroma/flavors: Pungent + earthy + sour

Patient's Report: Heavy handed euphoria and relaxation

Notes & effects: Feels like being "glued" to the couch.

In 2019, Curaleaf launched a nationwide initiative with the VCP to help bring additional visibility to this important issue and help the millions of veterans dealing with chronic pain and other conditions have better access to quality medical cannabis.

Curaleaf created a new pre-roll box with the VCP logo and 5 small pre-rolls inside, and rolled it out at our dispensaries and through retail partners across the country. For every box sold, $1 is donated to the Veterans Cannabis Project.

GG4 effects

Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!