Garlic Juice is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing GMO and Papaya. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, humulene, and a-maaliene. Dabstract's infused pre-rolls are the perfect blend of cured whole cannabis flower and pure THCa and High Terpene Extract (HTE), creating a rich and potent experience. Indulge in the fruity, lime, sour, rind, and juniper flavors of Garlic Juice with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-Roll pack.

