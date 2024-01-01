Garlic Juice Live Resin HTE Infused Preroll 1G

Garlic Juice is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing GMO and Papaya. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, humulene, and a-maaliene. Dabstract's infused pre-rolls are the perfect blend of cured whole cannabis flower and pure THCa and High Terpene Extract (HTE), creating a rich and potent experience. Indulge in the fruity, lime, sour, rind, and juniper flavors of Garlic Juice with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-Roll pack.

About this strain

Garlic Juice is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Papaya. Garlic Juice is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Juice effects include relaxed, happy, and sedated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Juice when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, sleep, and depression. Bred by Oni Seed Co., Garlic Juice features flavors like garlic, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Garlic Juice typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Garlic Juice buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Juice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
