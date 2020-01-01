Dank Granny emerged from labors of love and as a dedication to grandmas everywhere. At Dank Granny we are advocates of the entourage effects of cannabis, particularly the mixture of terpenes and cannabinoids from a single strain. That is why we incorporate individual strains into our main products as opposed to mixing them. Our products are crafted to not mask the taste of the cannabis, but to flavor play and incorporate raw taste that will maximize the medicinal effects brought on by the entourage effect. We run a mostly vertically integrated system (our genetics from seed to product) strain specific concentrates, edibles, topical, flowers, etc. All of our products are made with quality sourced and fair-trade, organic whenever possible ingredients.