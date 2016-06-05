About this product
DazeD8 2.5G Dabs
Perfect for a late-night smoke sesh. Blue dream by day, Blueberry Kush by night.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 Delta 8 Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of pure delta 8 concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 2.5 grams of highly potent delta 8 distillate, smothered in flavorful CBD terpene sauce
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Blueberry Kush - Indica
- Features pungent earthy notes with a powerful yet smooth sweet blueberry flavor
Strain
- Indica
- Made by crossing OG Kush and Blueberry
How Does it Feel?
- Blueberry Kush is famous for its heavy sleepy effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Blueberry Kush, also known as "Blueberry OG Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.
Blueberry Kush effects
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!