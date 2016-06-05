DazeD8 2.5G Dabs

Perfect for a late-night smoke sesh. Blue dream by day, Blueberry Kush by night.



Killer potency, incredible flavor.

The DazeD8 Delta 8 Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of pure delta 8 concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.



- 2.5 grams of highly potent delta 8 distillate, smothered in flavorful CBD terpene sauce

- Child-resistant packaging

- Tamper evident seal



Flavor Profile

- Blueberry Kush - Indica

- Features pungent earthy notes with a powerful yet smooth sweet blueberry flavor



Strain

- Indica

- Made by crossing OG Kush and Blueberry



How Does it Feel?

- Blueberry Kush is famous for its heavy sleepy effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.