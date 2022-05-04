Delta 8 Pro™ 2.5mL Max Hit Disposable Vape - Gushers
About this product
We combined a blend of the most sought after psychoactive cannabinoids on the market in a easy to use and discreet portable vape! Please enjoy responsibly.
Gushers is an Indica dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush.
Our Max Hit 2.5mL blend disposable vapes are available in the following strains: Super Sour Diesel, Gushers, Pineapple Orange Dream, and Berry Gelato.
About this strain
Gushers, also known as "White Gushers," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.
Gushers effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.